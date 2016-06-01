SAO PAULO, June 1  Argentina - Coach Gerardo Martino said his team is going to the U.S. to win and his star-studded squad will be favourites to lift their first major trophy since the Copa America in 1993. His 23-man squad includes all the big names who took them to the World Cup final in 2014 and the Copa America final last year. Lionel Messi will play after deciding to skip the Olympics in August and he will be joined by Javier Mascherano, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain, who scored 40 goals for Napoli in all competitions this season. FIFA World Ranking: 1 Player to watch: Lionel Messi First game v Chile on June 6  Bolivia - Bolivia are the lowest ranked team in the tournament and while they might argue that Venezuela are inferior their 79th position is not misleading. Their 3-2 win over Ecuador in last year's Copa America was their first in the competition for 18 years. All but five of the Bolivians play their football at home, more than any other side in the tournament, and it will be a huge shock if they can qualify from a Group D that features reigning Copa America champions Chile, star-studded Argentina, and up-and-coming Panama FIFA World Ranking: 79 Player to watch: Juan Carlos Arce First game v Panama on June 7  Brazil - The five-times world champions come to the tournament without their outstanding player, Neymar, who will instead play at the Rio Olympics in August. Brazil were eliminated from the last two Copa America tournaments at the quarter-final stage but a decent performance this time will be vital for coach Dunga, who has been under pressure following some inconsistent results in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. In Neymar's absence, Santos midfielder Lucas Lima and Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura will seek to shine in what will be a shop window for them. FIFA World Ranking: 7 Player to watch: Lucas Lima First game v Ecuador on June 4  Chile - Chile are the defending Copa America champions, having won the competition for the first time last year in front of a passionate home crowd. The Chileans have been one of the best teams in the world in recent years, playing a brand of football that blends a skilled attack with men like Alexis Sanchez with a furious high tempo midfield personified by Arturo Vidal. The tournament is the first big test for new coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, who replaced the popular Jorge Sampaoli in January. FIFA World Ranking: 3 Player to watch: Arturo Vidal First game v Argentina on June 6  Colombia - After a shaky start to the World Cup qualifiers, Colombia won their last two games but they have a disappointing record in the Copa America, winning it once and not getting past the quarter-finals since 2004. With Radamel Falcao missing out through injury once again, the big questions are whether James Rodriguez can put a patchy season behind him at Real Madrid and on how much time coach Jose Pekerman will give to Atletico Nacional's new wonder kid Marlos Moreno. FIFA World Ranking: 4 Player to watch: Marlos Moreno First game v United States on June 3  Costa Rica - Costa Rica were the surprise team of the 2014 World Cup, edging out England and Italy and progressing to the quarter-finals where they lost to the Netherlands on penalties. Their form has dipped since that high with their defensive solidity not being matched by a similar sparkle up front as their record of 10 goals in 10 games shows. Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas will anchor them at the back but the fact that their three forwards play in the U.S., Thailand and Denmark does not suggest goals will be easy to come by at this level. FIFA World Ranking: 25 Player to watch: Keylor Navas First game v Paraguay on June 4  Ecuador - Ecuador have been South America's surprise team over the last year, winning all four of their first World Cup qualifiers, including a brilliant 2-0 victory in Argentina. Independiente de Valle's march to the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores shows how the domestic standard is improving and although the national side stuttered slightly in their last two qualifiers they will be favourites to qualify from a group containing Brazil, Peru and Haiti. FIFA World Ranking: 12 Player to watch: Fidel Martinez First game v Brazil on June 4

 Haiti - Goalkeeper Johnny Placide can expect a lot of work and a medal for bravery as overmatched Haiti face the South American might of Brazil, Ecuador and Peru. Competing in their first Copa America, Haiti's recent results offer no hint of an upset. Les Grenadiers are 0-4 in the current round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying and without a goal. French-born forward Duckens Nazon is a threat to provide the punchless Haitians with a goal but a win would appear out of reach. FIFA World Ranking: 71 Player to watch: Duckens Nazon First game v Peru on June 4

Jamaica - Wes Morgan could be forgiven for being a little tired, after playing every minute of all 38 English Premier League games as captain in Leicester City's fairytale run to the title. After a short celebration of the Foxes' historic achievement, the central defender heads a Jamaican team that should be competitive, if not a threat to go all the way. A tough group awaits with Uruguay and Mexico likely to be major stumbling blocks, with the best chance for a win coming against Venezuela. Morgan is one of several English-born players on the Jamaican team virtue of their ancestry. FIFA World Ranking: 55 Player to watch: Wes Morgan First game v Venezuela on June 5

 Mexico - Mexico is a frequent guest at the Copa America and have participated in every tournament since 1993, finishing in the top three five times and as runner-up twice. New coach Juan Carlos Osorio has brought both flair and steel to the side since taking over in October and with Mexico also participating in the Olympics he has included just two under-23 men in a squad packed with experience. Striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will hope to keep scoring in a season that has already brought him 17 goals at new club Bayer Leverkusen. FIFA World ranking: 16 Player to watch: Javier Hernandez First game v Uruguay on June 5  Panama - This is Panama's first appearance at the Copa America and it comes at an optimistic time for the team known as Los Canaleros, after the country's famous canal. Panama have progressed steadily but surely in recent years but their improvements have often been overlooked in a CONCACAF region featuring better known teams. Strikers Blas Perez, 35, and Luis Tejada, 34, are getting on in years but have scored 76 international goals between them and this could be their last chance to make an impact on a the big stage. FIFA World ranking: 52 Player to watch: Luis Tejada First game v Bolivia on June 6  Paraguay - Paraguay are better than their 39th place in the FIFA rankings suggests but they have been drawn in the toughest group with the U.S., Colombia and Costa Rica and their biggest challenge might be overcoming their trademark inconsistency. Coach Ramon Diaz included veteran Roque Santa Cruz up front but left out Palmeiras striker Lucas Barrios. Juan Iturbe, the 22-year old winger who has failed to make an impression on loan at Bournemouth this season, will be hoping to make an impact at international level after switching allegiance from Argentina earlier this year. FIFA World ranking: 39 Player to watch: Juan Iturbe First game v Costa Rica on June 4  Peru - Peru finished third at the last two Copas America but have struggled in the more important arena of World Cup qualifying. New coach Ricardo Gareca has won just one of his six qualifiers and Peru look set to miss out again at Russia 2018. This tournament gives him a chance to show what he can do. The form and goals of striker Paolo Guerrero, who has gone off the boil since leaving Corinthians for Flamengo last year, will be vital and a good start against minnows Haiti will be crucial if they are to advance. FIFA World ranking: 46 Player to watch: Paolo Guerrero First game v Haiti on June 4

 United States - Coach Juergen Klinsmann has set the ambitious target of a semifinal spot for his squad but the road to the last four will be a daunting one. The United States will have home field advantage but face a major challenge just to advance out of a tough Group A that features Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica. After uninspiring efforts in World Cup qualifying Klinsmann's men will have their work cut out and will desperately want to win the group to a avoid a possible quarterfinal meeting with Brazil. With Jozy Altidore ruled out with a hamstring injury Klinsmann has indicated 17-year sensation Christian Pulisic will get his chance to shine. The Borussia Dortmund forward became the youngest to score for the U.S. national team with his second-half goal in a victory in a friendly against Bolivia. FIFA World Ranking: 29 Player to watch: Christian Pulisic First game v Colombia on June 3  Uruguay - Much will depend on the fitness of Luis Suarez, who injured a hamstring in the Spanish Cup final. Suarez is set to play his first international tournament since the World Cup after missing last year's Copa America due to his biting ban. The Barcelona striker is red hot and will hope to continue his club form alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani. If they can get it together then Uruguay, who have won this competition more than any other country, will be among the favourites to lift their 16th Copa. With Atletico Madrid pairing Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin keeping them disciplined at the back, they should not concede many goals. FIFA World ranking: 9 Player to watch: Luis Suarez First game v Mexico on June 5  Venezuela - Venezuela have slipped back recently after a decade in which they were tantalisingly close to throwing off their reputation as South America's whipping boys. Copa quarter- finalists in 2007 and semi-finalists in 2011, they were knocked out at the group stage in Chile last year and have failed to win any of their six 2018 World Cup qualifiers in the year since. New coach Rafael Dudamel, the former international goalkeeper who took over in April, will have his work cut out in Group C alongside Mexico, Uruguay and Jamaica. FIFA World ranking: 74 Player to watch: Salomon Rondon First game v Jamaica on June 5

(Reporting by Andrew Downie/Steve Keating.; Editing by Rex Gowar and Andrew Both)