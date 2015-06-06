June 6 Profile on the Jamaica team for the Copa America:

Previous appearances: 0

Drawn in Group B with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

FIFA world ranking June 2015: 65

- - -

Coach:

Winfried Schaefer

The 65-year-old blonde-haired German played most of his career as a midfielder for Borussia Moenchengladbach and went on to manage the Bundesliga club.

Also coached Karlsruhe and VfB Stuttgart before taking charge of Cameroon from 2001-04 and leading them to the African Nations Cup title in 2002.

Cameroon qualified for the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea but failed to progress from their first-round group after finishing third behind Germany and Ireland.

Schaefer managed Thailand from 2011-13 and took over as Jamaica head coach in 2013.

He admitted last year that Jamaica need to embrace significant changes in order to return to the success they enjoyed in qualifying for the 1998 World Cup.

"I want to change many things for football to make it better for everybody," he said.

"These people are living in the past. We have good talent and we can build a good team, but we have to change our mentality."

- - -

Key player:

Rodolph Austin

The uncompromising midfielder, who has won 80 international caps, is Jamaica's captain and heartbeat.

He was released by Leeds United at the end of last season after three seasons with the English championship club in which he was popular with the fans but experienced disciplinary problems.

He won the Caribbean Cup with Jamaica in 2008, 2010 and 2014 and was named most valuable player in the last two tournaments.

Austin scored with a free kick to help Jamaica beat the United States 2-1 in 2012, their first victory over the U.S. in 19 matches.

He captained the Reggae Boyz to victory in the 2014 Caribbean Cup, scoring the winning penalty in a 4-3 shootout victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the final.

- - -

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ryan Thompson (Pittsburgh Riverhounds), Duwayne Kerr (Sarpsborg 08), Dwayne Miller (Syrianska).

Defenders: Wes Morgan (Leicester City), Jermaine Taylor (Houston Dynamo), Michael Hector (Reading), Daniel Gordon (Karlsruhe), Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace), Hughan Gray (Waterhouse FC), Kemar Lawrence (NY Red Bulls).

Midfielders: Je-Vaughn Watson (FC Dallas), Rodolph Austin (Leeds United), Joel Grant (Yeovil), Lance Laing (FC Edmonton), Garath McCleary (Reading), Joel McAnuff (Leyton Orient).

Forwards: Allan Ottey (Mobay United), Giles Barnes (Houston Dynamo), Darren Mattocks (Vancouver), Simon Dawkins (Derby County), Deshorn Brown (Valarenga), Romeo Parkes (Isidro Metapan), Dino Williams (Mobay United).