SANTIAGO, June 6 Jamaica enjoyed their finest footballing hour when they qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France to become the first English-speaking Caribbean country to play in the showpiece tournament.

They lost 3-1 to Croatia and 5-0 to Argentina before beating Japan 2-1, failing to reach the knockout stages but earning plaudits for their adventurous play under Brazilian coach Rene Simoes.

The Reggae Boyz have struggled on the international stage since, however.

They won the Caribbean Cup in 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2014 and reached the Gold Cup quarter-finals in 2003, 2005 and 2011 but failed to qualify for the last four World Cups.

Earning a place in this year's Copa America as one of two invited teams, the Jamaicans, under German coach Winfried Schaefer, will have another chance to mix it with the big boys.

Getting through a tough first-round group including World Cup runners-up Argentina, defending champions Uruguay and Paraguay would be a major achievement and recent results against major football countries do not bode well.

Jamaica were crushed 8-0 in a friendly in France last year but did win the Caribbean Cup in November with a 4-3 penalty shootout triumph over Trinidad & Tobago in the final following a 0-0 draw.

Home wins over Venezuela and Cuba in friendlies have lifted Jamaica to 65th in the world but if they are to perform well in Chile Schaefer must revive the spirit of his Cameroon team of 2002 when the Indomitable lions won the African Nations Cup. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)