Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Libertadores Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final, first leg Wednesday, May 18 (GMT) Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) v UNAM (Mexico) (0045) Quarter-final, second leg Thursday, May 19 (GMT) Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) v Sao Paulo (Brazil) (0045) Boca Juniors (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (2315) Quarter-final, second leg Friday, May 20 (GMT) Atletico Nacional (Colombia) v Rosario Central (Argentina) (0145)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.