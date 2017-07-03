Soccer-Chapecoense fire coach Vagner Mancini
SAO PAULO, July 4 Chapecoense have fired coach Vagner Mancini, the man appointed seven months ago to rebuild the side after an airline crash tragically wiped out most of the first team squad.
July 3 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Monday Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Tuesday, July 4 (GMT) Godoy Cruz (Argentina) v Gremio (Brazil) (2215) Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Wednesday, July 5 (GMT) Guarani (Paraguay) v River Plate (Argentina) (0045) Atletico Paranaense (Brazil) v Santos (Brazil) (2215) Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Thursday, July 6 (GMT) Barcelona SC (Ecuador) v Palmeiras (Brazil) (0045) Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia) v Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) (0045) The Strongest (Bolivia) v Lanus (Argentina) (2215) Main Tournament - Last 16, first leg Friday, July 7 (GMT) Emelec (Ecuador) v San Lorenzo (Argentina) (0045) Nacional M. (Uruguay) v Botafogo (Brazil) (0045)
July 4 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Gold Cup Group stage matches on Tuesday Group stage - Group A Friday, July 7 (GMT) French Guiana v Canada (2300) Group stage - Group A Saturday, July 8 (GMT) Honduras v Costa Rica (0100) Group stage - Group B Saturday, July 8 (GMT) United States v Panama (2030) Martinique v Nicaragua (2300) Group stage - Group C Sunday, July 9 (GMT) Curacao v Jamaica (2300) Group stage - Group C Monday, July 10 (GMT) Mexico
July 4 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday: