Soccer-Venezuelan championship semifinal results

June 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Venezuelan championship Semifinal second leg matches on Wednesday Semifinal Wednesday, June 21, second leg Caracas FC - Deportivo La Guaira 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-2, penalty shootout: 4-3) First leg: Deportivo La Guaira - Caracas FC 1-2. Caracas FC win 4-3 on penalties after 3-3 on aggregate. Still being played (GMT): Semifinal Wednesday, June 21, second leg Carabobo FC v Monagas SC (2330) Next Fixtures (G