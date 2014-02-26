UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA, March 12 Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 1 match on Tuesday Tuesday, February 25 Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 2 Atletico Paranaense (Brazil) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 3 Atletico Paranaense 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 4 Universitario 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
BARCELONA, March 12 Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 Borac Cacak 2 Cukaricki 3 Red Star Belgrade 3 Javor 0 FK Mladost Lucani 0 Partizan Belgrade 2 FK Radnicki Nis 2 FK Novi Pazar 2 FK Vozdovac 4 Backa 0 Napredak Krusevac 2 FK Radnik Surdulica 1 Rad Belgrade 2 Spartak Subotica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 26 21 4
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 Konyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 Besiktas 2 Kayserispor 2 Rizespor 1 Antalyaspor 2 Saturday, March 11 Galatasaray 3 Genclerbirligi 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Kasimpasa 2 Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Adanaspor 0 Osmanlispor 1 Bursaspor 1 Friday, March 10 Alanyas