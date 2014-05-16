May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Quarter-final second leg matches on Thursday Quarter-final Friday, May 16, second leg Defensor Sporting (Uruguay) - Atletico Nacional (Colombia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Nacional - Defensor Sporting 0-2. Defensor Sporting win 3-0 on aggregate. Bolivar (Bolivia) - Lanus (Argentina) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Lanus - Bolivar 1-1. Bolivar win 2-1 on aggregate. Thursday, May 15, second leg Cruzeiro (Brazil) - San Lorenzo (Argentina) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: San Lorenzo - Cruzeiro 1-0. San Lorenzo win 2-1 on aggregate. Arsenal (Argentina) - Nacional A. (Paraguay) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Nacional A. - Arsenal 1-0. Nacional A. win 1-0 on aggregate.