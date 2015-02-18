Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 4 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 17 The Strongest (Bolivia) 3 Internacional (Brazil) 1 Universidad de Chile (Chile) 0 Emelec (Ecuador) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 The Strongest 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Emelec 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Universidad de Chile 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Internacional 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1-2: Next round
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina