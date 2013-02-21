Soccer-Barca complete incredible comeback to sink PSG
* Barca thrash PSG 6-1 to reach Champions League quarter-finals
Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 4 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 20 Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 3 Deportes Iquique (Chile) 0 Tuesday, February 19 Penarol (Uruguay) 1 Emelec (Ecuador) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 3 Emelec 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 4 Deportes Iquique 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
* Barca thrash PSG 6-1 to reach Champions League quarter-finals
DORTMUND, Germany, March 8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund crushed Benfica 4-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.
March 8 Nike Inc will launch a hijab for female Muslim athletes early next year, becoming the first major sports apparel maker to offer a traditional Islamic head scarf designed specifically for competition, the company said on Wednesday.