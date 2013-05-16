May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Thursday, May 16, second leg Corinthians (Brazil) - Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Boca Juniors - Corinthians 1-0. Boca Juniors win 2-1 on aggregate. Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) - Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Newell's Old Boys - Velez Sarsfield 0-1. Newell's Old Boys win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Wednesday, May 15, second leg Palmeiras (Brazil) - Club Tijuana (Mexico) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Club Tijuana - Palmeiras 0-0. Club Tijuana win 2-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 16 Olimpia (Paraguay) v Tigre (Argentina) (2300) Friday, May 17 Santa Fe (Colombia) v Gremio (Brazil) (0130)