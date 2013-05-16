Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Thursday, May 16, second leg Corinthians (Brazil) - Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Boca Juniors - Corinthians 1-0. Boca Juniors win 2-1 on aggregate. Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) - Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Newell's Old Boys - Velez Sarsfield 0-1. Newell's Old Boys win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Wednesday, May 15, second leg Palmeiras (Brazil) - Club Tijuana (Mexico) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Club Tijuana - Palmeiras 0-0. Club Tijuana win 2-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 16 Olimpia (Paraguay) v Tigre (Argentina) (2300) Friday, May 17 Santa Fe (Colombia) v Gremio (Brazil) (0130)
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)