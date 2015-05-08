Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday Last 16 Friday, May 8, first leg Emelec (Ecuador) - Atletico Nacional (Colombia) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) River Plate (Argentina) - Boca Juniors (Argentina) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Thursday, May 7, first leg Montevideo Wanderers (Uruguay) - Racing Club (Argentina) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) - Internacional (Brazil) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Sao Paulo (Brazil) - Cruzeiro (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Guarani (Paraguay) - Corinthians (Brazil) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Last 16 Wednesday, May 6, second leg Tigres (Mexico) - Universitario de Sucre (Bolivia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Universitario de Sucre - Tigres 1-2. Tigres win 3-2 on aggregate. Last 16 Tuesday, May 5, first leg Estudiantes (Argentina) - Santa Fe (Colombia) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.