April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday Last 16 Friday, April 25, first leg Arsenal (Argentina) - Union Espanola (Chile) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Last 16 Thursday, April 24, second leg Santos Laguna (Mexico) - Lanus (Argentina) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Lanus - Santos Laguna 2-1. Lanus win 4-1 on aggregate. Last 16 Thursday, April 24, first leg Atletico Nacional (Colombia) - Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) San Lorenzo (Argentina) - Gremio (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Nacional A. (Paraguay) - Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Last 16 Wednesday, April 23, second leg Bolivar (Bolivia) - CD Leon (Mexico) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: CD Leon - Bolivar 2-2. Bolivar win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate.