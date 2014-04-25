UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday Last 16 Friday, April 25, first leg Arsenal (Argentina) - Union Espanola (Chile) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Last 16 Thursday, April 24, second leg Santos Laguna (Mexico) - Lanus (Argentina) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Lanus - Santos Laguna 2-1. Lanus win 4-1 on aggregate. Last 16 Thursday, April 24, first leg Atletico Nacional (Colombia) - Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) San Lorenzo (Argentina) - Gremio (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Nacional A. (Paraguay) - Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Last 16 Wednesday, April 23, second leg Bolivar (Bolivia) - CD Leon (Mexico) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: CD Leon - Bolivar 2-2. Bolivar win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate.
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,