Soccer-Llorente brace helps Swansea to 3-2 win over Burnley
March 4 Fernando Llorente scored twice including a last-minute winner as Swansea City beat Burnley 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.
March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 2 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 6 Libertad (Paraguay) 2 Sporting Cristal (Peru) 2 Tigre (Argentina) 1 Palmeiras (Brazil) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 2 Sporting Cristal 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 3 Palmeiras 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Tigre 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
March 4 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Saturday 21 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 19 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 14 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) Gerard (Espanyol) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madr
* Arnautovic doubled Stoke's advantage shortly before halftime