Soccer-North American trio seek to avoid rival World Cup bids
MANCHESTER, England, April 11 The three-nation North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup is asking FIFA to fast-track its proposal without a competitive bidding process.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 8 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 16 Corinthians (Brazil) 2 Cerro Porteno (Paraguay) 0 Tuesday, March 15 Santa Fe (Colombia) 3 Cobresal (Chile) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 2 Santa Fe 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 ------------------------- 3 Cerro Porteno 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 4 Cobresal 4 0 0 4 2 8 0 1-2: Next round
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Copa Bogota Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 1-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-1 Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 2-6 6-3 6-4 5-Magda Linette (Poland) beat Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) 6-1 6-3 Sara Errani (Italy) beat 7-Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) 6-2 6-4 Dalila Jakupovic (Slovenia) beat Irina Falconi (U.S.) 6-2 6-4