PREVIEW-Soccer-Genoa president ready to quit amid fan protests
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 2 match on Tuesday Tuesday, February 18 Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) 2 Union Espanola (Chile) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Botafogo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Union Espanola 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 3 Independiente del Valle 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.
ADDIS ABABA, March 16 Ahmad of Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday as he ousted long-serving Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou from his post by winning an election at the organisation’s congress in Ethiopia.