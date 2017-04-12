April 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 5 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 11 Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia) 2 Atletico Tucuman (Argentina) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 3 2 0 1 8 4 6 2 Palmeiras 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 3 Penarol 2 1 0 1 4 7 3 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Tucuman 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 1-2: Next round 3: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 13 Palmeiras (Brazil) v Penarol (Uruguay) (0045)