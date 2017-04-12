April 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 6 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 11 Libertad (Paraguay) 1 Godoy Cruz (Argentina) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2 Sport Boys 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 ------------------------- 3 Atletico Mineiro 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 4 Libertad 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 1-2: Next round 3: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 13 Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) v Sport Boys (Bolivia) (2230)