April 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 1 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 11 Estudiantes (Argentina) 0 Barcelona SC (Ecuador) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona SC 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Botafogo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 3 Atletico Nacional 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 4 Estudiantes 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-2: Next round 3: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 14 Atletico Nacional (Colombia) v Botafogo (Brazil) (0045)