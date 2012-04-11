April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Libertadores Cup on Tuesday.
Group 3
Union Espanola (Chile) 2 Bolivar (Bolivia) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Union Espanola 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
2 Bolivar 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
3 Universidad Catolica 5 1 3 1 6 8 6
4 Atletico Junior 5 1 1 3 6 7 4
Group 4
Zamora FC (Venezuela) 0 Arsenal (Argentina) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fluminense 4 4 0 0 5 1 12
2 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
3 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 5 5 6
4 Zamora FC 5 0 1 4 0 6 1
Group 7
Deportivo Quito (Ecuador) 2 Defensor Sporting (Uruguay) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 4 3 0 1 7 3 9
2 Deportivo Quito 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
3 Defensor Sporting 5 2 0 3 3 6 6
4 Guadalajara 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
Group 8
Atletico Nacional (Colombia) 3 Penarol (Uruguay) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Nacional 5 3 2 0 15 6 11
2 Universidad de Chile 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
3 Godoy Cruz 5 1 2 2 8 12 5
4 Penarol 5 0 1 4 2 11 1
