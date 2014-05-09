Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Quarter-final first leg matches on Thursday Quarter-final Friday, May 9, first leg Atletico Nacional (Colombia) - Defensor Sporting (Uruguay) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Lanus (Argentina) - Bolivar (Bolivia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Thursday, May 8, first leg San Lorenzo (Argentina) - Cruzeiro (Brazil) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Nacional A. (Paraguay) - Arsenal (Argentina) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)