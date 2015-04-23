Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 2 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 22 San Lorenzo (Argentina) 0 Danubio (Uruguay) 1 Sao Paulo (Brazil) 2 Corinthians (Brazil) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 6 4 1 1 9 3 13 2 Sao Paulo 6 4 0 2 9 4 12 ------------------------- 3 San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 3 4 7 4 Danubio 6 1 0 5 4 14 3 1-2: Next round
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.