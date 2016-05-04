May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Wednesday, May 4, second leg UNAM (Mexico) - Deportivo Tachira (Venezuela) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Deportivo Tachira - UNAM 1-0. UNAM win 2-1 on aggregate. Atletico Nacional (Colombia) - Huracan (Argentina) 4-2 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Huracan - Atletico Nacional 0-0. Atletico Nacional win 4-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, May 4, second leg River Plate (Argentina) v Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) (2215) Toluca (Mexico) v Sao Paulo (Brazil) (2215) Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) v Racing Club (Argentina) (0045) Corinthians (Brazil) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0045) Thursday, May 5, second leg Rosario Central (Argentina) v Gremio (Brazil) (2215) Boca Juniors (Argentina) v Cerro Porteno (Paraguay) (0045)