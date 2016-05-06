May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Thursday, May 5 Boca Juniors 3 Carlos Tevez 4pen, Cristian Pavon 72, Pablo Perez 88 Cerro Porteno 1 Rodrigo Rojas 12 Red Card: Bruno Valdez 85 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Rosario Central 3 Marco Ruben 5,23pen, Alejandro Donatti 56 Gremio 0 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Wednesday, May 4 Atletico Mineiro 2 Carlos Carvalho 16, Lucas Pratto 71 Racing Club 1 Lisandro Lopez 21pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,170 - - - Corinthians 2 Lucca 14, Marquinhos Gabriel 90+4pen Red Card: Fagner 90 Nacional M. 2 Nicolas Lopez 4, Santiago Romero 57 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 43,098 - - - Toluca 3 Fernando Uribe 18,87, Enrique Triverio 61 Sao Paulo 1 Michel Bastos 50 Red Card: Ricardo Centurion 90+1 Halftime: 1-0; - - - River Plate 1 Lucas Alario 78 Independiente del Valle 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Tuesday, May 3 UNAM 2 Eduardo Herrera 12, Ismael Sosa 80 Deportivo Tachira 0 Red Card: Juan Mora 86 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,000 - - - Atletico Nacional 4 Victor Ibarbo 23pen, Alejandro Guerra 57,67, Jonathan Copete 90+2 Huracan 2 Cristian Espinoza 25, Ramon Abila 76 Red Card: Federico Mancinelli 51 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,000 - - -