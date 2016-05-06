May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 5
Boca Juniors 3 Carlos Tevez 4pen, Cristian Pavon 72, Pablo Perez 88
Cerro Porteno 1 Rodrigo Rojas 12
Red Card: Bruno Valdez 85
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
Rosario Central 3 Marco Ruben 5,23pen, Alejandro Donatti 56
Gremio 0
Halftime: 2-0;
- - -
Wednesday, May 4
Atletico Mineiro 2 Carlos Carvalho 16, Lucas Pratto 71
Racing Club 1 Lisandro Lopez 21pen
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,170
- - -
Corinthians 2 Lucca 14, Marquinhos Gabriel 90+4pen
Red Card: Fagner 90
Nacional M. 2 Nicolas Lopez 4, Santiago Romero 57
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 43,098
- - -
Toluca 3 Fernando Uribe 18,87, Enrique Triverio 61
Sao Paulo 1 Michel Bastos 50
Red Card: Ricardo Centurion 90+1
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
River Plate 1 Lucas Alario 78
Independiente del Valle 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Tuesday, May 3
UNAM 2 Eduardo Herrera 12, Ismael Sosa 80
Deportivo Tachira 0
Red Card: Juan Mora 86
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Atletico Nacional 4 Victor Ibarbo 23pen, Alejandro Guerra 57,67, Jonathan Copete 90+2
Huracan 2 Cristian Espinoza 25, Ramon Abila 76
Red Card: Federico Mancinelli 51
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,000
- - -