May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Quarter-final matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 19
Atletico Nacional 3 Macnelly Torres 45+2, Alejandro Guerra 50, Orlando Berrio 90+5
Red Card: Orlando Berrio 90+7
Rosario Central 1 Marco Ruben 8pen
Red Card: Esteban Rodrigo Burgos 90, Damian Musto 90+7, Giovani Lo Celso 90+10
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
Boca Juniors 1 Cristian Pavon 72
Red Card: Cristian Pavon 72
Nacional M. 1 Cata Diaz 20og
Halftime: 0-1;
Penalty Shootout: 4-3
- - -
Wednesday, May 18
Atletico Mineiro 2 Juan Cazares 7, Carlos Carvalho 12
Red Card: Leandro Donizete 90+4
Sao Paulo 1 Maicon 15
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Tuesday, May 17
Independiente del Valle 2 Jose Angulo 42,54
UNAM 1 Fidel Martinez 73
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 35,000
- - -