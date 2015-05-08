Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday Thursday, May 7 Emelec 2 Emanuel Herrera 40, Miller Bolanos 73 Atletico Nacional 0 - - - River Plate 1 Carlos Sanchez 81pen Red Card: Teofilo Gutierrez 88 Boca Juniors 0 - - - Montevideo Wanderers 1 Matias Santos 54 Racing Club 1 Brian Fernandez 86 - - - Wednesday, May 6 Atletico Mineiro 2 Leandro Donizete 14, Leonardo Silva 90+4 Internacional 2 Lisandro Lopez 2, Valdivia 60 - - - Sao Paulo 1 Adrian Ricardo Centurion 83 Cruzeiro 0 - - - Guarani 2 Federico Santander 60, Alberto Contrera 82 Corinthians 0 - - - Tuesday, May 5 Tigres 1 Rafael Sobis 76pen Universitario de Sucre 1 Ruben Cuesta 1 - - - Estudiantes 2 Carlos Daniel Auzqui 20, Guido Marcelo Carrillo 29 Santa Fe 1 Wilson Morelo 80 - - -
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.