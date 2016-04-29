April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 28
Sao Paulo 4 Michel Bastos 26, Ricardo Centurion 44,60, Thiago Mendes 52
Toluca 0
Red Card: Ernesto Alexis Vega Rojas 87
Halftime: 2-0;
- - -
Cerro Porteno 1 Cecilio Dominguez 83
Boca Juniors 2 Carlos Tevez 28, Nicolas Lodeiro 59
Halftime: 0-1;
- - -
Independiente del Valle 2 Jose Angulo 63, Junior Sornoza 90+1
River Plate 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Wednesday, April 27
Gremio 0
Rosario Central 1 Marco Ruben 13
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,621
- - -
Nacional M. 0
Corinthians 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,000
- - -
Racing Club 0
Atletico Mineiro 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,000
- - -
Tuesday, April 26
Deportivo Tachira 1 Yuber Antonio Mosquera 50
UNAM 0
Red Card: Marcelo Alatorre 68
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Huracan 0
Atletico Nacional 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,000
- - -