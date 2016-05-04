Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday UNAM 2 Eduardo Herrera 12, Ismael Sosa 80 Deportivo Tachira 0 Red Card: Juan Mora 86 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Atletico Nacional 4 Victor Ibarbo 23pen, Alejandro Guerra 57,67, Jonathan Copete 90+2 Huracan 2 Cristian Espinoza 25, Ramon Abila 76 Red Card: Federico Mancinelli 51 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 4 River Plate (Argentina) v Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) (2215) Toluca (Mexico) v Sao Paulo (Brazil) (2215) Thursday, May 5 Atletico Mineiro (Brazil) v Racing Club (Argentina) (0045) Corinthians (Brazil) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0045) Rosario Central (Argentina) v Gremio (Brazil) (2215) Friday, May 6 Boca Juniors (Argentina) v Cerro Porteno (Paraguay) (0045)
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0