RANCAGUA, Chile, June 19 Ecuador beat Mexico 2-1 in the Copa America on Friday, a result that sends the losers home and leaves the winners sweating on a quarter-final place as one of the best third-placed teams.

Ecuador had never beaten Mexico in the tournament before but took the lead with one of the few clear chances of the first half.

Miler Bolanos broke from his own half and fed Enner Valencia on the left before a return pass left him with a simple tap-in from two metres.

The pair combined again for a second goal after 57 minutes. Bolanos stole possession near the halfway line and his neat through ball allowed the West Ham United striker to score.

Mexico got a goal back seven minutes later from the penalty spot. Defender Gabriel Achilier climbed all over Hugo Ayala and Raul Jimenez made no mistake from the spot.

The result means Ecuador leapfrogged Mexico into third place in Group A behind Chile and Bolivia who have both already qualified and meet later on Friday. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Tony Jimenez)