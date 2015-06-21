TEMUCO, June 21 Colombia were left sweating on their Copa America hopes after a lacklustre 0-0 draw with Peru on Sunday.

The result took Peru into the quarter-finals but Colombia's advance is dependent on the result of the day's later match between Brazil and Venezuela.

Colombia were the better side and Peruvian keeper Pedro Gallese got down well to stop Radamel Falcao opening the scoring in the third minute. Pablo Armero then shot into the side netting after a defence splitting pass from James Rodriguez.

Jackson Martinez missed a great chance to guarantee Colombia's advance when he scuffed a weak shot straight at the keeper in injury time.

The draw left both Colombia and Peru with four points in Group C and ended Ecuador's chances of progressing as one of the two best third-placed teams.

The other two teams in Group C, Brazil and Venezuela, both need to win to guarantee their quarter-final place.

The winner of Group C will play Paraguay in the quarter finals, while the team in second place will face Bolivia. Uruguay, one of the guaranteed best third-place teams, face hosts Chile. (Writing by Andrew Downie)