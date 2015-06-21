SANTIAGO, June 21 Thiago Silva and Roberto Firmino scored either side of halftime to fire Brazil to a 2-1 win over Venezuela at the Copa America on Sunday, sending the five-times world champions into a quarter-final meeting with Paraguay.

The victory completed the quarter-final line up that will see hosts Chile face Uruguay on Wednesday, Peru take on Bolivia on Thursday, and Colombia line up against Argentina on Friday.

The Brazil-Paraguay tie will take place on Saturday.

Defender Thiago Silva, recalled to the side for this match, opened the scoring for Brazil after just nine minutes when he volleyed home a corner from Robinho.

Firmino doubled their lead six minutes into the second half when he leapt to volley home a cross from Willian on the left.

Nicolas Fedor got a consolation goal for Venezuela six minutes from time when he stooped to head home from close range after Jefferson had touched a free kick from Juan Arango onto the post. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)