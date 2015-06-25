SANTIAGO, June 24 Hosts Chile beat title holders Uruguay 1-0 in a fast-paced quarter-final on Wednesday to keep alive their dream of winning a first Copa America title.

Mauricio Isla scored the only goal in the 82nd minute when he fired home from 15 yards after Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera weakly punched away a cross.

Uruguay were reduced to nine men by the end of the game with Edinson Cavani sent off for a second yellow card after 62 minutes, while Jorge Fucile was also sent off for a second booking with two minutes remaining.

The match was then halted for several minutes after Uruguay's players surrounded the referee and linesman and officials and players from both sides scuffled on the field.

Chile, who dominated the match with 80 percent possession, have never won the Copa America since its inception in 1916. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)