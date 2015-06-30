SANTIAGO, June 29 Chile qualified for the Copa America final on Monday after two goals from Eduardo Vargas gave them a 2-1 win over Peru in an action-packed semi-final marked by another controversial refereeing decision.

Peru had to play with 10 men for most of the match after Carlos Zambrano, who was yellow carded in the seventh minute, was harshly sent off for a high challenge 13 minutes later.

Chile got the opener on 42 minutes when Vargas managed to poke the ball home from three yards after an Alexis Sanchez cross had come back off the post. Television replays showed him to be marginally offside.

Peru equalised on the hour mark when Paolo Guerrero split the Chilean defence with a pass for Luis Advincula and his vicious cross was turned into his own net by Gary Medel.

Peru's lead lasted just four minutes, though, and again it was Vargas who got Chile's goal, lashing home an unstoppable strike from 30 yards.

Chile, who have never won the Copa America, will play the winners of Tuesday's semi-final between Argentina and Paraguay. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)