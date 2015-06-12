SANTIAGO, June 11 Second-half goals from Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas gave hosts Chile a 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the opening match of the Copa America on Thursday.

Vidal scored from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after being pulled down by Miller Bolanos before Vargas latched on to a pass from Alexis Sanchez to double Chile's lead with a low right foot shot six minutes from time.

Ecuador's best chance came from an Enner Valencia header that bounced back off the crossbar.

Mexico take on Bolivia on Friday in the second Group A match before favorites Argentina and Brazil and defending champions Uruguay start their Copa America campaigns over their weekend. (Reporting by Gideon Long, editing by Nick Mulvenney)