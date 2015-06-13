SANTIAGO, June 13 Lucas Barrios scored in the 90th minute to give Paraguay a dramatic 2-2 draw against Argentina in the Copa America on Saturday.

The Argentines looked to be cruising to victory thanks to first-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi from the penalty spot.

But striker Nelson Haedo Valdez pulled a goal back for the Paraguayans on the hour with a cracking long-range shot before second-half substitute Barrios earned his side a point with a fierce left-foot drive in the final minute.

Argentina face defending champions Uruguay in their next match on La Serena on Tuesday while Paraguay face Jamaica in Antofagasta on the same day. (Reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by Peter Rutherford)