SANTIAGO, June 14 Venezuela beat Colombia 1-0 at the Copa America on Sunday, the biggest upset of the tournament so far and their first victory over their South American neighbours in the history of the competition.

Striker Jose Salomon Rondon scored the only goal of the match in the 60th minute. Midfielder Rafael Ocosta swung in a deep cross from the right, Alejandro Guerra headed it back across goal and Rondon buried a firm header into the Colombian net.

Colombia, tipped as outsiders for the title, poured forward in search of an equaliser and James Rodriguez, Edwin Cardona and Juan Cuadrado all came close but Venezuelan goalkeeper Alain Baroja kept them at bay.

Colombia had beaten Venezuela in four of their five previous encounters at the Copa America. The other clash, back in 1979, ended in a goalless draw.