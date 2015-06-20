SANTIAGO, June 19 Hosts Chile brushed aside Bolivia 5-0 at the Copa America on Friday to finish top of Group A and ensure they remain in the capital Santiago for their quarter-final.

Midfielder Charles Aranguiz scored twice and Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez grabbed his first goal of the tournament as Chile cruised to victory in a one-sided encounter at the national stadium.

Full back Gary Medel added a fourth, Bolivian captain Ronald Raldes scored an own-goal and Sanchez hit the woodwork twice against a Bolivia side that offered little in the way of resistance.

Despite their defeat, Bolivia finished second in the group and also progress to the last eight.

Ecuador, who beat Mexico 2-1 earlier, will have to wait for other results to see if they go through, while Mexico, who came to the Copa with an understrength side, are eliminated. (Reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by Rex Gowar)