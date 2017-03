LA SERENA, Chile, June 20 Paraguay drew 1-1 with Uruguay at the Copa America on Saturday to go top of Group B, one point ahead of Argentina before the tournament favourites take on eliminated Jamaica.

Centre back Jose Maria Gimenez put holders Uruguay in front after half an hour when he scored with a header from Carlos Sanchez's corner, the ball going in off the post.

Paraguay equalised on the stroke of halftime from a corner taken by Edgar Benitez that striker Lucas Barrios nodded emphatically past Fernando Muslera.

Paraguay have five points from three matches while Uruguay and Argentina have four apiece.

Jamaica will finish bottom even if they manage to get an upset win over Argentina later on Saturday. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)