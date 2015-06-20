VINA DEL MAR, Chile, June 20 An early goal from Gonzalo Higuain was enough to give Argentina a 1-0 victory over Jamaica at the Copa America on Saturday and secure their place in the quarter-finals as winners of Group B.

Higuain collected a pass from Angel di Maria in the 11th minute and turned his marker in the box before firing a low shot past Dwayne Miller in the Jamaican goal.

The Argentines looks set for a goal-feast but despite dominating possession could not add to their tally in what was Lionel Messi's 100th appearance for his country.

Gerardo Martino's side will find out on Sunday who they meet in the next round, as will Paraguay who finished second in the group.

Argentina's victory meant Uruguay finished third and will face Chile in the quarter-finals in Santiago next Wednesday.

Jamaica are eliminated having lost all three of their matches 1-0. (Reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)