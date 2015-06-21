(Adds details, quote)

TEMUCO, June 21 Colombia were left sweating on their Copa America hopes after a lacklustre 0-0 draw with Peru on Sunday.

The result took Peru into the quarter-finals but Colombia's advance is dependent on the result of the day's later match between Brazil and Venezuela.

Unlike in most tournaments the final Copa America group games are not played concurrently and so Colombia must hope for either Brazil or Venezuela to win and leave them as one of the best third-placed teams.

"We didn't play well and we're suffering," Colombia's James Rodriguez said. "We need to look at ourselves and recognise that when we don't score we have to take responsibility."

Colombia were the better side and Peruvian keeper Pedro Gallese got down well to stop Radamel Falcao opening the scoring in the third minute. Pablo Armero then shot into the side netting after a defence splitting pass from Rodriguez.

Jackson Martinez missed a great chance to guarantee Colombia's advance when he scuffed a weak shot straight at the keeper in injury time.

The draw left both Colombia and Peru with four points in Group C and ended Ecuador's chances of progressing as one of the two best third-placed teams from Group A.

The other two teams in Group C, Brazil and Venezuela, play in Santiago on Sunday night.

The winner of Group C will play Paraguay in the quarter finals, while the team in second place will face Bolivia. The third placed team will face Argentina.

Uruguay, one of the guaranteed best third-place teams, face hosts Chile.