CONCEPCION, Chile, July 3 Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 at the Copa America on Friday to ensure they finished in third place for the second consecutive edition of the tournament.

Midfielder Andre Carrillo gave them the lead three minutes into the second half, stabbing a shot into the bottom corner of the Paraguayan net after striker Paolo Guerrero had nodded down a Christian Cueva corner.

Guerrero sealed a deserved victory with his fourth goal of the tournament in the 89th minute.

At the last Copa America in 2011, Peru also finished third, beating Venezuela in the clash between the losing semi-finalists. Hosts Chile face Argentina in the final on Saturday. (Reporting by Gideon Long, Editing by Nick Mulvenney)