CONCEPCION, Chile, June 27 Derlis Gonzalez slotted two penalties, one in regular time and again in the shootout, to help Paraguay beat Brazil 4-3 after a 1-1 draw on Saturday that advanced them to a Copa America semi-final against Argentina.

It was the second tournament in succession that Paraguay have beaten Brazil on penalties at the quarter-final stage after 2011 when they went on the reach the final.

Gonzalez netted the decisive Paraguayan penalty with the fifth spot kick having scored his team's equaliser during normal time.

Robinho started and finished a fine move in the 15th minute to put Brazil ahead before Gonzalez equalised with 20 minutes to go when he converted a penalty after a hand ball by Thiago Silva. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)