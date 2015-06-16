SANTIAGO, June 15 Chile had two goals ruled out for offside and should clearly have won Monday's roller coaster Copa America clash with Mexico, Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli said.

The Chileans had to settle for a 3-3 draw after Jorge Valdivia and Alexis Sanchez both had efforts ruled out in the final half hour.

Television replays suggested both players were fractionally offside but Sampaoli said he felt they were onside and the two strikes should have stood.

"In my view the game would have been over in the second half if Chile's two legitimate goals had been given, but unfortunately it wasn't to be" the Argentine coach told a news conference.

"It's very disappointing to have drawn a match in that way. Chile clearly should have won today."

Chile twice fought back from a goal down before taking a 3-2 lead early in the second half only for Mexico to grab a 66th minute equaliser.

Mexican striker Matias Vuoso and Chile's Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal scored two goals each and Vidal is now the top scorer in the competition with three goals.

"Vidal is much better than he was at the World Cup," Sampaoli said, recalling the injury that disrupted the player's preparation for last year's tournament in Brazil.

"He's proving to be a key player for us."

The coach described the match, played in front of nearly 50,000 fans in Santiago's national stadium, as 'electrifying', a sentiment shared by Mexico coach Miguel Herrera.

"It was a spectacular match for the public," he said.

"The Mexican team gave 100 percent today. It was a match that the public deserved."

Chile lead Group A with four points from their two matches, level with Bolivia, who they face in their final group match on Friday.

Mexico have two points ahead of their clash with Ecuador, who have yet to gain a point. (Additional reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)