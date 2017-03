SANTIAGO, June 20 Lionel Messi won his 100th Argentina cap when he started the Copa America Group B match against Jamaica on Saturday.

The Barcelona forward became only the fifth Argentine to reach three figures. The others are Diego Simeone (106), Javier Mascherano (113), Roberto Ayala (115) and Javier Zanetti (145).

Messi has scored 46 international goals. (Writing by Gideon Long, editing by Tony Jimenez)