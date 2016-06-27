EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 26 Lionel Messi has said he is to retire from international soccer after Argentina were beaten 4-2 by Chile on penalties in the final of the Copa America on Sunday, the fourth time he has lost a final with the national side.

"It's tough, it's not the time for analysis," he was quoted as saying on the Argentine national team's Twitter feed. "In the dressing room I thought that the national team was over, it's not for me." (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)