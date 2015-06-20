RANCAGUA, Chile, June 19 Mexico boss Miguel Herrera blamed referees for his team's early exit at the Copa America on Friday and said his players now have a duty to bounce back and win the Gold Cup in the United States next month.

Herrera was shown a red card during Mexico's 2-1 loss to Ecuador, a result that sent them to the bottom of Group A and out the tournament at the group stage for the second time running.

"They are kicking us out the tournament, they aren't doing their work and we are trying to do ours to the best of our ability," Herrera told TV Azteca moments after the final whistle.

"I am shouting at Raul (Jimenez) to head the ball to his teammate and he sends me off, I don't understand the referees who are watching managers instead of what is happening on the pitch," the famously animated coach added.

Herrera decided to take an understrength squad to the Copa America and rest some of his best players for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States next month.

Among those who did not travel to Chile are Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Carlos Vela and brothers Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos.

The players who replaced them failed to win any of their three matches and although they were inspired in a 3-3 draw with hosts Chile they were also disappointing in a 0-0 draw with Bolivia, a team that had not won a Copa America game since 1997.

"We can't play so poorly, with so many serious errors and so little penetration or attitude," Herrera said. "We handed the initiative to our rivals, but I think we were even worse against Bolivia. That was (the game) that really knocked us out."

Herrera said he expected his players to react immediately and do better in the Gold Cup, where they will face Cuba, Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago in the first round, starting July 7.

"If we failed in the first objective then we need to win the next one, we need to start working with the other group," he said. "I stress that if we don't do things properly then we need to admit our failures." (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rex Gowar)