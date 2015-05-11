MEXICO CITY May 11 Mexico named their 23-man squad for next month's Copa America on Monday, with coach Miguel Herrera leaving out Real Madrid striker Javier Hernandez and several other European-based players with an eye on the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

PSV Eindhoven's Andres Guardado, Porto pair Hector Herrera and Diego Reyes, and brothers Giovani Dos Santos and Jonathan Dos Santos of Villareal were also among those left out but are expected to play in the July 7-26 Gold Cup.

Herrera has placed priority on the CONCACAF competition because a win would take Mexico into a playoff with the United States for a place at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

Mexico are part of the CONCACAF region but were invited to take part in the South American Copa America from June 11 to July 4 along with Jamaica.

They are in Group A with Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Mexico will also play warm-up games against Guatemala, Peru and Brazil.

Squad Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Edgar Meliton Hernandez (Veracruz), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca). Defenders: Rafael Marquez (Hellas Verona), Gerardo Flores (Cruz Azul), Julio Cesar Dominguez (Cruz Azul), Adrian Aldrete (Santos Laguna), Hugo Ayala (Tigres UANL), George Corral (Queretaro), Efrain Velarde (Monterrey), Carlos Salcedo (Guadalajara), Luis Fuentes (Pumas UNAM). Midfielders: Mario Osuna (Queretaro), Javier Guemez (Tijuana), Juan Carlos Medina (Atlas), Marco Fabian (Guadalajara), Miguel Herrera Equihua (Pachuca), Javier Aquino (Rayo Vallecano). Forwards: Raul Jimenez (Atlético Madrid), Eduardo Herrera (Pumas UNAM), Matias Vuoso (Jaguares Chiapas), Enrique Esqueda (Tigres UANL), Jesus Corona (Twente). (Writing by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; Editing by Peter Rutherford)