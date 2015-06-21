MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico must not be afraid to admit failure after their early Copa America elimination and should not let it affect their Gold Cup performance, coach Miguel Herrera said.

"El Tri" went out at the group stage in the South American tournament in Chile after finishing bottom of Group A following draws with the host nation and Bolivia and a defeat by Ecuador.

"I don't feel under any pressure," Herrera, who had set a goal of reaching the final, told reporters after the team's return home.

"We can't do anything about the tournament we've lost, we've got to have a rethink, now I have to disconnect myself from (Chile) and concentrate on the (Gold Cup) team.

"You have to admit you didn't reach your objective, not be afraid of the word failure," Herrera said.

Mexico will be strengthened by several European-based players, notably forwards Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Giovani dos Santos, for the CONCACAF's signature tournament in the United States that kicks off on July 7.

Herrera, who played in the team that reached the final the first time Mexico took part as a guest team at the Copa America in 1993, leaves for the U.S. with his squad on Monday.

Mexico face Cuba, Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago in Group C of the tournament in which the U.S. will defend their title.

If Mexico win the tournament they will play off against the Americans, Gold cup winners in 2013, for the CONCACAF's place at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

"Losing the last (Gold Cup) tournament obliges us to win this one... What Mexico and the (federation) directors want is to go to the Confederations (Cup) hence the obligation to win this one," Herrera said. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)