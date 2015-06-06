SANTIAGO, June 6 Factbox on the Mexico team for the Copa America:

Previous appearances at finals: 8 (first in 1993)

Best performance: Runners-up: 1993, 2001

Drawn in Group A with Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia

FIFA ranking on June 4: 23rd

- - -

Coach:

Miguel Herrera:

A stocky, feisty character with a volatile temperament, the man known as El Piojo ("The Bug") became one of the most popular figures at last year's World Cup thanks to his exuberant touchline celebrations.

Herrera was a right back when Mexico made their debut at the Copa America in 1993 and helped the team reach the final where they lost to Argentina.

After coaching Mexican clubs Monterrey, Estudiantes-Tecos, Veracruz and America, Herrera took over the Mexico side at a critical time in 2013 after a disastrous run had left them in danger of missing out on the 2014 World Cup.

He safely guided them through a playoff against New Zealand and to a place in the last 16 at Brazil, where they were within minutes of a famous win over the Netherlands before capitulating to a 2-1 defeat in the dying seconds.

- - -

Key player:

Rafael Marquez:

At 36, the former Barcelona player has been involved with the Mexico side for 18 years and still shows no signs of wanting to call it a day.

In Brazil last year, he became the first player from any country to captain his side at four World Cups. He is also the first Mexican player to have scored at three successive World Cups.

Marquez spent seven years at Barcelona, then moved to New York Red Bulls where he had an unhappy injury-prone two-year spell.

His career found a second wind when he returned to Mexico to play for Leon and last year's World Cup display earned him a move to Serie A side Verona.

- - -

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jose Corona (Cruz Azul), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Meliton Hernandez (Veracruz).

Defenders: Rafael Marquez (Hellas Verona), Jerry Flores (Cruz Azul), Carlos Salcedo (Guadalajara), Hugo Ayala (UANL), Miguel Herrera (Pachuca), Efrain Velarde (Monterrey), Adrian Alderete (Santos), Julio Cesar Dominguez (Cruz Azul)

Midfielders: Mario Osuna (Queretaro), Juan Carlos Medina (Atlas), Javier Guemez (Tijuana), Jesus Manuel Corona (Twente Enschede), Javier Aquino (Rayo Vallecano), Luis Montes (Leon), Marco Fabian (Guadalajara)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (Atletico Madrid), Enrique Esqueda (UANL), Matias Vuoso (Chiapas), Eduardo Herrera (UNAM) (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)