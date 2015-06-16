SANTIAGO, June 16 Mexico are facing the prospect of losing a second defender through injury at the Copa America in Chile.

Left back Adrian Aldrete, one of the standout players in the tournament, may have fractured his right ankle during Monday's 3-3 draw with hosts Chile.

"It looks like he has a fracture. Let's hope not and it's only a knock," coach Miguel Herrera told Televisa.

Aldrete fell heavily after playing a fine through ball for striker Matias Vuoso to score in the 65th minute, his second goal of the Group A match at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago.

Central defender Rafael Marquez, who injured a thigh muscle in the 0-0 draw with Bolivia last Friday, missed the game against Chile and will also sit out Mexico's last group match against Ecuador this Friday.

Chile top the group with four points, ahead of Bolivia on goal difference with Mexico third on two points.

Ecuador are bottom with no points after they went down 3-2 to Bolivia on Monday.

Aldrete is part of a Mexico second-string team playing as guests at the Copa America and is among those with a good chance of being included in Herrera's squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States starting on July 7. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)